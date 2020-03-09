The Debate
Sanjay Dutt Pens Special Note For Mother Nargis & Wife Maanayata, Calls Them 'inspiration'

Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt posted a picture on Women's Day showering love on his late mother Nargis Dutt. The picture received love & appreciation from the fans of the actor.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai |
Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to post an endearing post on the eve of International Women's Day. In the social media post, he posted monochrome pictures with his mother Nargis, wife Maanyata Dutt, and daughters Trishala and Iqra. In the social media post shared on March 8, 2020, Dutt wrote: "To the strong and powerful women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. It's your day not just today, but every single day. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, Mom & Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much." (sic) 

Check Sanjay Dutt's social media post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



The social media post that had a couple of photos of Sanjay's mother Nargis, Maanayata Dutt and others, received a heartwarming response from Trishala Dutt. She wrote: "Papa Dukes We love you too." Trishala Dutta, who is a psychotherapist, is reported to be living in Dubai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, is the sequel to Dutt's hit movie of the same name. However, nothing much has been revealed about the film, apart from the report that the movie is slated to hit the marquee by 2020. Besides the upcomer, Sanjay Dutt is reported to feature in a slew of Bollywood films. Reports have it that he will play a prominent role in movies like Prashanth Neel's K.G.F: Chapter 2, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, among others.  

