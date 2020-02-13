Kannada Superstar Yash To Face Sanjay Dutt In Hand-to-hand Combat For 'KGF 2' Climax

The first rendition of KGF was one of the most successful Kannada films of all time and was also a hit in the other languages. The second part of the film is one of the most awaited films of 2020 as people want to know how Rocky became such a threat that the army had to go to stop him.

In the first film, it was not revealed who was going to play Adheera, the villain of the second film. It was later revealed that Sanjay Dutt was going to play the part. It was recently reported that the climax of KGF 2 will be done in hand-to-hand combat where Superstar Yash will fight Sanjay Dutt barehand. Here is what we know about it so far.

Yash to fight Sanjay Dutt in hand-to-hand combat for 'KGF 2' climax

It was reported that Yash will be facing Sanjay Dutt in the movie as his competitor for the goldfields of Kolar. It was reported that the climax of KGF 2 will be hand-to-hand combat which will be choreographed by an internationally recognized action director. The reports further said that a large part of the climax will be shot with Yash and Sanjay Dutt bare-chested and flaunting their physique.

Yash and Sanjay Dutt are ready to take their shirts off and are ready to come to the big screen in the best of shapes, reports said. Some reports also suggest that both stars have already begun working on having the perfect body for the climax. The shooting of the film has been going on for quite a long time now.

Yash was seen in Mysore shooting for the film when few clips of the shooting surfaced online. Other than this, Yash took to his Instagram to share a picture with KGF co-star Raveena Tandon.

