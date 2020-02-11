Check Out Sanjay Dutt's Romantic Post For Wife Maanyata On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt is a romantic when it comes to expressing his love to his wife of twelve years, Maanyata Dutt. He constantly shares pictures and videos of them together on several occasions. Today that is on February 11, 2020, he took to Instagram to wish his beloved wife on their 12th wedding anniversary. The actor wrote a sweet caption and shared a video montage of their pictures together.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt are celebrating 12 years of happy marriage and the Munna Bhai actor took the perfect opportunity to express his love to his wife. The caption read: “Don’t know what I would do without you... Happy anniversary❤️”, along with the video.

Sanjay Dutt shared the following video:

To this Maanyata Dutt also shared a post on her Instagram expressing how much she loves Sanjay Dutt. She wrote, “There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you ❤️ thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏". She shared a beautiful picture with him along with the caption. The two were dressed in traditional attire.

Here is what Maanyata Dutt shared:

A little history of the love birds Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt married Maanyata Dutt in a private ceremony in Taj Exotica in Goa in 2008. The two met through common friends and dated for two years.

