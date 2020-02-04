Sanjay Gupta Deletes Tweets To Be 'completely Apolitical', Says 'I'm A Filmmaker'

Twitter it seems is becoming a tough medium for filmmakers. After the case of one popular director quitting before rejoining the medium, now two more directors have taken such decisions, amid the political battlefield heating up and strong opinions flying all across.

I've said what i had to. You've said what you wanted to. I've experienced hate. I've experienced love. I've experienced opposition. I've experienced support. But I have work to do.



So i must leave for a bit. Will see you soon...

Until then stay calm. Stop hatred. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 1, 2020

Hansal Mehta recently decided to take a break from Twitter, stating that he had experienced both hate and love, opposition and support, but he had ‘work to do.’ Now, Sanjay Gupta too cited his work and the fact that he was a filmmaker, to go off politics. The Kaante director stated that he wants to stick to what he is best at.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sanjay Gupta stated that he has decided to go ‘completely apolitical’ on the advice of his close friend. He also wrote that he was deleting most of his tweets based on politics. The Kaabil filmmaker asserted that he only wants to be known for his work.

Here’s the tweet:

On advice of my dearest dearest friends I have decided to go completely apolitical and am also deleting most of my tweets to do with any form of politics.

I am a filmmaker and will stick to what I do best. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Gupta is currently working on the movie Mumbai Saga. The venture is a crime-based venture with a multi-starrer cast featuring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Amole Gupte. The movie is gearing up for release on June 19, 2020.

