'Kaabil' Director Sanjay Gupta Gifts Wife Anu Hot New Wheels Worth Rs 15 Lakh; See Pics

'Kaabil' director Sanjay Gupta's love for his wife and BMW is more than evident as he has gifted Anu Lekhi a brand new bike from the German auto giant's stable. Gupta took to his Twitter handle to share pictures of his wife taking the delivery of their first bike, which an Internet search pegs at roughly Rs 15 lakh, though many may contend that as a gift, it's quite priceless.

Gupta first married Anu in 1997 after dating for a long time. But they later got divorced after which Anu moved to Pune with her parents. But the two remarried in 2009. The couple is proud parents to a son and a daughter.

Director Sanjay Gupta who reunited with wife Anu after a bitter break-up had gifted her a swanky white coloured BMW to mark the first anniversary of their second wedding in 2010. Gupta has always been fond of fast-moving cars, gizmos, gadgets and bikes, and in an interview with a news agency, he'd said, "Well, Anu is not into things like these. I am most excited about it because of my love for cars and the fact that I have gifted one of my favourite ones to her. She never asked for it but I wanted to gift her one."

BMW GS 850 now in the Woodstock garage.

But what makes it special is that this one is for the Mrs. pic.twitter.com/fwKamv0uFr — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 27, 2020

The unparalleled joy of taking delivery of your first bike.🤩🥰😊😎 pic.twitter.com/YMsvhbLSwG — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 27, 2020

About Gupta & Lekhi

As the story goes, their relationship soured after the release of Kaante in 2002, following which Sanjay and Anu went their separate ways, but as per his own account, Gupta realised his love for her and began to woo her all over again.



"I realised she was the one who was my soul mate. She has been a best friend more than just a wife. I had to woo her for two years before she consented for marriage again last year. Last one year has just gone in a jiffy and I am so much at peace with myself," said Gupta to PTI.

