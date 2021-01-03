Sanjay Khan's Birthday Special: Have A Look At An Old Throwback Picture Of The Actor

Sanjay Khan has been out of the big screen for a very long time, but he had his own strong run as an actor and a filmmaker for a brief period of time. After starting off his acting career, Sanjay eventually started taking up projects as a producer and director as well. Over a period of time, his brother Feroz Khan then became the most popular face in the films from his family, with Sanjay’s acting career eventually coming to an end. On the occasion of his birthday, let us have a look at one of the most memorable Sanjay Khan’s photos.

Have a look at an old throwback photo of Sanjay Khan

The brief run of Sanjay Khan as an actor and filmmaker seems to have faded out of the memory of many people. But apart from being the brother of Feroz Khan and the father of Zayed Khan and Suzzanne Khan, he was also one of the famous celebrities of his time. He even had a successful run having worked in films such as Dhund, Dus Laakh, Mela and other hit films. But with the rise of his brother Feroz in the film industry, he was gradually forgotten as a film personality.

This Instagram post shows a rather old photoshoot that was taken in 1975. The caption of this post talks about how there was a concern of Sanjay being “out of circulation for far too long”, indicating his fading popularity. The caption of the post then talks about the interview that the former actor had given to Stardust magazine in 1975 and talked about his stardom, brother and other topics about the film industry. The photo sees Sanjay being comfortably seated on a couch while sporting his long hair.

Sanjay Khan had made his film debut in the 1964 film Haqeeqat. He then did a film called Dosti which went on to win a National Award. Sanjay was most popularly known for his roles in Dhund, Ek Phool Do Maali and more such hit films. His last film came in the year 1986, which was called Kala Dhanda Goray Log. Sanjay Khan turns 80 years old on January 3.

