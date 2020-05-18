Sanjay Khan Set To Direct War Biopic For Son Zayed Khan After 18-year-long Hiatus

According to reports, after a hiatus that spanned over decades, veteran actor Sanjay Khan is all set to get back to Bollywood. He will directing an upcoming historical biopic set in the year 1947. This period drama will be directed for his son Zayed Khan. Read further ahead for more details:

Sanjay Khan to direct a film for son

Reports state that Sanjay Khan is all set to direct a biopic on the life of an Indo-Pak war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman. It will be the first time that Khan will be directing a film that will feature his son Zayed Khan. War drama can be considered as Khan’s forte as he was the brain behind one of the most acclaimed TV shows The Sword of Tipu Sultan. He is now all set to make a film on Indian Army set during the time of Partition. It will be based on Brigadier Mohammad Usman, who gave his life in the war to protect the country.

According to reports, Khan said that he is working hard on the script because he wants to make it as authentic as possible. He further talked about how he wants to depict the bravery of Indian Army and how they fought despite not being armed properly with sufficient weapons and equipment. It is a story of courage, the filmmaker said. Talking about his son Zayed Khan, the veteran actor reportedly said that he is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, he continued, it is his duty to make a film for him. He also said that the audience will rediscover him in the upcoming war flick.

For the unversed, Sanjay Khan is an actor, producer as well as a director. He has not only worked in Bollywood but has also been a force behind multiple television shows. Khan is most known for films like Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund, Mela. His elder brother is also a renowned veteran actor of Bollywood.

