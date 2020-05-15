Sanjay Khan To Helm Biopic On Brigadier Mohammad Usman Featuring Son Zayed Khan; Read

Bollywood films have been in the era of remakes and biopics for years now. From biopics on famous sportsmen to army officials, there are several films that have been created on these famous people. After biopic of Arun Khetarpal, Vijay Karnik, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, here is yet another biopic on an Army officer that is making headlines currently. According to an entertainment portal, a biopic on Army officer Brigadier Mohammad Usman is on papers.

Reportedly, Sanjay Khan will be producing Mohammad Usman’s biopic. He was the highest-ranking officer of the Indian Army killed in the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48. Sanjay Khan has previously directed films like Chandi Sona, Abdullah, Kala Dhanda Goray Log and The Sword of Tipu Sultan. The media reports suggest that Sanjay Khan has been writing the film for the past two years and he had finally locked the final draft of the movie.

The report also suggests that this yet-untitled project will feature Sanjay Khan’s son Zayed Khan. Zayed Khan was last seen in movies five years ago, he starred in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. The actor is known for movies like Main Hoon Na, Dus, Blue and Tezz. The project is reportedly expected to roll by the year-end.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman is recognised as one of the greatest soldiers in the Indian Army. It is said that during partition, he had an offer to join the Pakistani Army with a clear possibility to be Pakistani Chief of the Army in near future, however, he declined the offer and remained a part of the Indian Army. Nicknamed as 'Lion of Nowshera', he was killed 12 days ahead of his 36th birthday in July 1948 while fighting Pakistani soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. Usman was later awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his inspiring leadership and great courage.

