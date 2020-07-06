WATCH: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Arrives At Bandra Police Station In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

It was earlier reported that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned by the Bandra Police for questioning regarding the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. This has now happened. The filmmaker was spotted arriving at the Bandra Police station by the paparazzi on Monday, July 6, 2020. Bhansali arrived for the interrogation while keeping the precautionary measures for the pandemic, as he was seen sporting a mask. Take a look at the Padmaavat director's appearance at the Bandra police station.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had reportedly offered 4 films to Sushant

The filmmaker reached the Bandra police station along with his legal team. The news of Mumbai Police planning to summon Bhansali had surfaced on Thursday.

The decision of the investigation team had come in the wake of reports that Bhansali had offered Sushant four films. It had also been speculated that the actor-filmmaker could not work together due to ‘date issues.’ The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the angle of alleged ‘boycott’ of Sushant by the industry and reported ouster from films, that has also sparked outrage among fans, as they blamed the big names of the film industry for the death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films Casting Director Shanoo Sharma was also called for the second round of questioning. She was first spotted at the police station on June 27, 2020. Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF, before moving to Netflix last year, was also reportedly questioned. The banner has also submitted the contract copy with Sushant, as per the instructions of the police force.

There are reports that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who was to direct the film Paani for the banner with Sushant, a movie that got shelved, will also be questioned. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s team on Thursday clarified that she had not received summons yet after reports that she too will be questioned started doing the rounds. Over 25 persons have been questioned in connection with the case which includes Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, and Sanjana Sanghi. The Mumbai Police have also ruled out foul play in the death of Sushant, who was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. Citing the post-mortem report, the officials claimed that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

