Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput Posing With Family Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left a deep void in the film industry. While the industry, as well as his fans, are still reeling from his unfortunate demise, many throwback pictures and videos of the actor has been resurfacing on social media. Recently, a picture of the late Chhicchore actor has been going viral on social media wherein he can be seen posing with his family members.

Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen posing with family

The picture has Sushant striking an infectious smile as he poses for the camera for a beautiful family portrait. The picture also has his father as well as his sisters in the frame. The Kedarnath actor can be seen sporting a dark green attire and a child can be seen nestled upon his lap which is presumably his niece. The lovely picture will make any die-hard fan of the actor teary-eyed. Take a look at the unseen picture of the Kai Po Che actor.

On June 14, 2020, the Drive actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police had found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were also found in the Raabta actor's room.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara to have an OTT release

The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues like Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vivek Oberoi, also attended the Pavitra Rishta actor's funeral to pay their last respects. The late actor's upcoming film is touted to be based on the novel, Fault In Our Stars. The film titled 'Dil Bechara' will be reportedly releasing on July 24, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Disney +Hotstar. The late actor was last seen in the film Chhicchore which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Navin Polishetty in the lead roles. He was also seen in the Netflix action flick Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

