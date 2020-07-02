Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: Shanoo Sharma Called For Second Interrogation Round

The Mumbai Police is continuing to probe and question more individuals in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Some days back, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma was also called spotted at the Bandra police station for recording her statement. Now reportedly, the YRF casting director has been called for the second round of interrogation in connection to the Chhichhore actor's death.

According to media reports, Yash Raj Films has been part of the investigation into the Kedarnath actor’s death case. Earlier, the production house was also asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, which the banner obliged. Reportedly, on Saturday, Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF before joining Netflix as Director-Original Films in 2019, was also spotted at the police station.

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation

According to media reports, the police have also recorded the statements of around more than 23 people so far regarding Sushant's death. These include the Drive actor's father and three sisters, Siddharth Pithani (Sushant's creative manager, and friend), Mohd. Shaikh (Sushant's cook), the keysmith, and his brother, Uday Singh Gauri (Sushant's business manager), Radhika Nihalani (Sushant's PR manager), Kushal Zaveri (Sushant's manager), Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Sridhar (Sushant's CA) and some others. According to media reports, the CCTV camera of the building was also checked and Sushant's pet dog Fudge was found alive in the next room on the day of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem reports

The Kai Po Che actor's final postmortem reports say that the actor had indeed died from hanging himself. After an intricate analysis, the final report was also signed by five doctors. There are said to be no struggle marks or external injuries on the late MS Dhoni actor's body. The late actor's nails were also found to be clean.

According to reports in news portals, the Pavitra Rishta actor's postmortem states that the cause of death was clearly a suicide. There has also been no sign of foul play on the final post mortem report. The theories which had linked Disha Salian's death (Sushant's ex-manager) to the actor's death have also been refuted. Disha Salian had worked for the talent management company run by Uday Singh Gauri and according to media reports, had met Sushant only once.

The initial postmortem report, which had gone on to be signed by three doctors, said that the reason for the Raabta actor's death, asphyxia as a result of hanging. According to media reports, his viscera which are the internal organs in the body's main cavities have now been preserved and sent for chemical analysis. Reports also claim that the police had asked the Directorate of Forensic Science Services to quicken the pace of the chemical analytic process at the forensic lab.

