Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Statement To Be Recorded On Monday

Sanjay Leela Bhasali is set to be one of the high-profile names to be questioned by Mumbai Police with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The police force has confirmed that the filmmaker’s statement will be recorded on Monday. The Bajirao Mastani director has been asked to be present at the Bandra Police Station in the city, where numerous celebrities have been spotted since the investigation began.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case: Shanoo Sharma Called For Second Interrogation Round

The news of Mumbai Police planning to summon Bhansali had surfaced on Thursday. The officials had then stated that the process of issuing the summons was underway.

The decision of the investigation team comes in the wake of reports that Bhansali had offered Sushant four films. It has been speculated that the actor-filmmaker could not work together due to ‘date issues.’

The Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of alleged ‘boycott’ of Sushant by the industry and reported ouster from films, that has sparked outrage among fans, as they blamed the big names of the film industry for the death.

Probe on

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films Casting Director Shanoo Sharma was called for a second round of questioning. She was first spotted at the police station on June 27.

Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF, before moving to Netflix last year, was also questioned. The banner has submitted the contract copy with Sushant, as per instructions of the police force.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Mumbai Police To Summon Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Statement

There are reports that Shekhar Kapur, who was to direct the film Paani for the banner with Sushant, a movie that got shelved, will also be questioned. Kangana Ranaut’s team on Thursday clarified that she had not received summons yet after reports that she too will be questioned started doing the rounds.

Over 25 persons have been questioned in connection with the case including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi. The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play in the death of Sushant, who was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. Citing the post-mortem report, the force claimed that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Report Turns Out Negative, Fans Demand #CBIMustForSushant

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Unhappy With Shekhar Suman Over Visit? 'Bhoomi' Actor Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.