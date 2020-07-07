MS Dhoni Fans Share A Video To Pay Tribute To Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Former captain of Indian cricket team MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, 7 July, 2020. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a huge following and is one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a movie based on the iconic cricketer's life was made in 2016, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role. On Twitter, MS Dhoni's fans shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput and the Indian cricketer. Check it out:

MS Dhoni's birthday video

A heart warming tribute to Sushant by our superfan!♥️😢



#ForeverInOurHearts @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/aU1eAIqsLL — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) June 24, 2020

In the video, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen wearing the yellow colour IPL jersey and looking up at the sky. In the same painting, actor Sushant Singh Rajput is drawn above Mahendra Singh Dhoni implying that the actor is now ''in heaven''. Both Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are seen sporting the seven number jersey.

In the video, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s jersey features his last name, while, Sushant Singh Rajput jersey has the letters SSR printed on them. Beside the picture is number 37 which shows his age when he passed away. In the film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie

Thalaiva and me 🏋️‍♂️🏋️‍♂️🔥

Good morning 🙏🏻❤️

“Dhoni finishes off in style.A magnificent strike into crowd.India lift the World Cup after 28 years and it is the Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final”.” ~ Shashtri #OurIndia #OurDhoni 🔥🔥🔥 🇮🇳 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4GjsMv6dYq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) November 24, 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story directed by Neeraj Pandey aside the life of the Indian cricketer and is a biographical sports drama. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie also starred Disha Patani and Kiara Advani amongst others. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have taken up to their social media to share messages about the late actor as well as to wish the Indian cricketer on his birthday. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was considered to be the biggest hit of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. Sushant and Dhoni were reportedly quite close to one another and they shared a great bond.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. Sushant's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars, which is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

