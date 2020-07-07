Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput Was All Goofy With MS Dhoni’s Daughter

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, many throwback pictures and videos of the late actor are resurfacing on social media. Recently, an unseen throwback picture of the late actor posing with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has been going viral on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput poses with baby Ziva

Talking about the picture, Sushant can be seen carrying baby Ziva in his lap as the two can be seen sporting a super cute expression for the camera. Donning a white t-shirt, the Chhichhore actor can be seen sporting an endearing pout with Ziva on his lap. While Ziva makes way for a little bundle of cuteness in her striped pink attire. The unseen picture will make fans miss the delightful persona of the late actor even more. Take a look at the throwback picture.

Not only this, but another picture of the Raabta actor with Ziva had also been going viral on social media earlier. The picture had him spending time playing with MS Dhoni’s daughter. The picture was presumably taken when the Kedarnath actor was spending time with MS Dhoni and his family while preparing extensively for the former Team India skipper's biopic. The movie was reportedly a blockbuster at the box office with the actor winning hearts of millions of fans with his performance.

Fans as well as the critics were all praises for Sushant for effortlessly stepping into the shoes of the former Team India skipper. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Rajesh Sharma in the pivotal roles. Take a look at the picture.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara set to release soon

The late actor made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 with Kai Po Che! and then went to act in films like the MS Dhoni biopic, PK, and Kedarnath, many of which were all received well by the fans. The actor was also praised for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya.

The 2019 film Chhichhore was among the biggest hits of the actor's career and it also marked his last big-screen film. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer of his film Dil Bechara released on July 6 and the movie will be releasing on July 24, 2020, on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

