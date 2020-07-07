Shraddha Kapoor And Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Fikar Not': Here's Making Of The Song

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had left his fans and friends saddened. The actor's untimely death has made headlines for several reasons and has also sparked a debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Back in the year 2019, the actor was seen in a comedy-drama flick Chhichhore. Here is a making video of a Chhichhore song titled Fikar Not:

Making of Fikar Not from SSR's Chhichhore

Back in the August of 2019, the official YouTube channel of T-Series posted a video that featured the making process of Fikar Not song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore.

In the video, fans can see several background dancers, choreographers, the crew, and the cast of the film including Nitish Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala, who made a brief appearance during the making of Fikar Not. It features all the seven lead actors and the child actors too.

In the video, fans can see Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in their characters from the film. But a twist in the song is that they also appear in their old-age characters donned with prosthetic makeups. The characters are seen dancing with their alter egos from the film.

The making video of the song also features Mohammad Samad who plays the character of Raghav Pathak, who is the son of Kapoor and Rajput's character.

Raghav Pathak's suicide attempt in the film kickstarts the main plot of the film. In the making video, fans can see that the lead actors are struggling with the steps and end up performing swiftly in the film. Fans flooded the theatres when the film was released and it went on to be a box-office hit.

Chhichhore is a 2019 comedy-drama film distributed by Fox Star Studios. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiwari has co-written the film with Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra. Chhichhore is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film revolves around seven college students and how they deal with problems that arise in their lives together. Chhichhore also touches on the topic of suicide and gives the message of never giving up.

