Sanjay Nirupam Doesn't Agree With Kangana Ranaut But Hammers Sanjay Raut For vulgar Abuse

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the use derogatory of words for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Nirupam also said that he does not resonate with Kangana's comment on Mumbai, but nevertheless hit out at Raut.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said, "Kangana Ranaut's comment on Mumbai is unacceptable for all of us. We all condemned it. But the Shiv Sena took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and used foul language for Kangana, this is despicable of Shiv Sena. It is an insult to the Maharaj that his name is being taken to publicly abuse anyone. People in government should condemn this conduct."

कंगना रनावत ने मुंबई पर जो टिप्पणी की,वह हम सबको अमान्य है।उसकी सबने निंदा की।

मगर शिवसेना ने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का नाम लेकर कंगना को हरामखोर कहा,यह शिवसेना की नीचता है।

उनके नाम पर सरेआम गाली-गलौज करना महाराज का अपमान है।

सरकार में बैठे लोगों को इस आचरण की निंदा करनी चाहिए। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) September 6, 2020

READ | Sanjay Raut Flogs His 'himmat' Under Fire For Ugly Uncouth Cuss against Kangana Ranaut

READ | Mumbai Mayor Backs Violence Against Kangana Ranaut After Raut's Foul-mouthed Shocker

Sanjay Raut vs Kangana Ranaut

Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana not to return to Mumbai after the actor compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir and expressed lack of confidence on Mumbai Police over its lackadaisical investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Kangana had said she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh Police after she made explosive allegations on the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel links.

Reacting to her statement, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on Mumbai Police. While responding back to Deshmukh, Kangana said that they had been ‘promoted from PoK to Taliban’ in a day.

Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena will not be responsible. He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Kangana has dared the Shiv Sena leader and those from the Maharashtra government criticising her, to stop her from returning to Mumbai if they can, as she announced she will be returning on September 9.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has refused to apologise on his foul mouthed language towards Kangana, and said that it is she who needs to apologise for her 'Mumbai-PoK' comment. Raut said he would think of an apology after Kangana says sorry over her comment.

READ | Congress Leader Wants FIR On Kangana Ranaut For 'Mumbai-PoK' Tweet; Raut Levels Shocker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.