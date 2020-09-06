Congress Leader Wants FIR On Kangana Ranaut For 'Mumbai-PoK' Tweet; Raut Levels Shocker

As a controversy broke out on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's remark over Mumbai, two separate complaints have been filed with the Mumbai Police against her, demanding FIR. While one of the complaints was submitted by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, at Andheri police station on Friday, another was submitted at Azad Maidan police station by a Mumbai Congress functionary. Both applications sought registration of an FIR against the actor for 'defaming' the Mumbai Police and 'spreading enmity between two groups' under the relevant IPC sections. However, no FIR has been registered yet as police officials said they were examining the applications, as per sources.

Sena vs Kangana

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. As the controversy spilled out, NCW stepped in and NCW chief Rekha Sharma demanded protection for Kangana Ranaut. While several Sena leaders have used derogatory remarks against Kangana, Bollywood celebs have come out praising Mumbai Police and have said that Mumbai is the safest. Several others have supported Kangana and slammed Shiv Sena for curbing the actor's freedom of expression. Kangana who is currently in Himachal Pradesh has announced that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. Sanjay Raut on Saturday night used shocking language against Kangana, and is facing outrage even from persons normally not aligned with Kangana online.

Kangana to return to Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, Kangana said that she has decided to return as many people are threatening her to not come back to Mumbai. Kangana is currently at her hometown Manali and issued an open challenge saying 'himmat hai toh rok le' adding that she will also share the exact time of her arrival at Mumbai Airport. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Also questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and now the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.' As voices of Sena leaders grew louder in opposing Kangana's return, the actor made another controversial remark saying Mumbai has transitioned into 'Taliban' from 'PoK' overnight.

