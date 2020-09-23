'Was Told KWAN's The Most Powerful & Takes 15%; I Suspect It's Into Drug Supply': Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam called for a ban on talent management agency KWAN after it came under the NCB scanner for its alleged links to the drug syndicate, with its CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar being summoned by the agency in its drug probe following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sanjay Nirupam claimed he had been informed that KWAN was the 'most powerful talent management company' in Bollywood and that they charged a commission of 15% over each job. Nirupam called for a ban, citing that he suspected KWAN to be a drug supply agency.

Earlier, Sushant's friend and actor Yuvraj S Singh said that he had known KWAN CEO Dhruv for over ten years and alleged that most of the A-listers associated with KWAN were into drugs. Further, Sushant's friend alleged that there were links between the nexus of talent managers and the drug syndicate, saying that many other big Bollywood names were involved in it and that Jaya Saha was only an agent.

READ | Sushant's Friend Yuvraj's Stunning KWAN Claim: "forced drugs, Boycott For Non-cooperation"

Sanjay Nirupan wants KWAN banned

READ | NCB Gets Huge Shraddha Kapoor-CBD Oil Confession From Jaya Saha After Deepika-'Maal' Chats

'Agencies use stars; ostracise them if they don't cooperate'

In a sensational set of revelations, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Yuvraj S Singh disclosed the operations of the talent management agency KWAN.

"They did not conduct fair dealings at all. And now they have favoured the girls. And all our Bollywood heroines and models who have done three or four films - they exploit them. They exploit them, put them in the drug trade and make use of them. And they also use them for a lot of other things. And men are also used in this. And those who do not cooperate with them, don't get work in the future. They ensure that that person doesn't get work anywhere. They oust them from the industry. They also do the same thing with the girls. This is a very big racket of these talent management agencies which is being exposed by the media and I hope it is exposed in the future, too".

READ | NCB Looking Into KWAN's Ownership, Top Superstar As Bollywood Drug Probe Widens: Sources

2017 drug chats accessed

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' - confirmed to be Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash - who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N' - with 'S' since being confirmed by sources to be Shraddha Kapoor.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

READ | 6 Top Actors In Panic As NCB's Bollywood-drug Investigation Widens; Seek Legal Assistance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.