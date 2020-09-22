6 Top Actors In Panic As NCB's Bollywood-drug Investigation Widens; Seek Legal Assistance

As the Narcotics Drugs Bureau (NCB) continues its massive crackdown on the drug nexus in Bollywood, Republic Media Network sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers, fearful of action being taken against them as well. During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced which is now unraveling with alarming evidence coming to the fore. The actors, who are said to be in panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

The central anti-drug agency has summoned actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and her employer and talent management agency KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. Both of them will be questioned by the NCB later in the day. Further, sources have said that Deepika Padukone will also be summoned as more evidence has come up against her.

Meanwhile, the NCB is interrogating talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested by the NCB.

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N'.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. Sources have also confirmed to Republic that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

