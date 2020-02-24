Vicky Kaushal's Funny And Emotional Moments As Kamli From 'Sanju'

Kamli and Sanju have many emotional and funny scenes in the movie Sanju. Kamli was someone very close to Sanjay Dutt in real life. The role of Kamli was played by Vicky Kaushal while the lead role of Sanjay Dutt was played by Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Kamli was Sanjay Dutt’s best friend who always tried to keep him away from the drugs and bad company. Sanjay Dutt always respected him and was in the need of a friend like him. Vicky Kaushal did his best for the role of Kamli and took it to the next level. He was appreciated for his role in Sanju movie even though it was just a supporting role. Below, we have listed some of the comedy scenes from the movie-
