Vicky Kaushal's Funny And Emotional Moments As Kamli From 'Sanju'

Kamli and Sanju have many emotional and funny scenes in the movie Sanju. Kamli was someone very close to Sanjay Dutt in real life. The role of Kamli was played by Vicky Kaushal while the lead role of Sanjay Dutt was played by Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. Kamli was Sanjay Dutt’s best friend who always tried to keep him away from the drugs and bad company. Sanjay Dutt always respected him and was in the need of a friend like him. Vicky Kaushal did his best for the role of Kamli and took it to the next level. He was appreciated for his role in Sanju movie even though it was just a supporting role. Below, we have listed some of the comedy scenes from the movie-

Vicky Kaushal's comedy scenes in Sanju

One of his best comedy scenes is when he meets Sanjay Dutt in the movie and introduces himself to Sanjay’s family. He pronounces the word "Snack" as a "snake", which makes it one of the funniest scenes in the movie.

Another best scene is when Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) asks Sanju to roar like a tiger when he loses hopes in the movie. This is one of the best emotional scenes in Sanju movie.

Another scene to watch out for is when Kamli saves Sanjay Dutt by getting arrested for the usage of drugs in a bar. Kamli fakes that he has come directly from the hospital and says his friend 'Sanju' is going to die soon. They both fake it in order to get rid of those bodyguards from the bar. This is where he plays smart and funny at the same time

In one of the scenes, Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) describes sexual intercourse as "Gapagap" in the movie. He cracks up Sanjay Dutt big time with his antics. This happens when they meet in New York for the first time.

