Sanya Malhotra Dances Into Weekend As She Shares Some Jaw-dropping Dance Moves; Watch

Sanya Malhotra is garnering immense praise and making headlines for her recent portrayal in Shakuntala Devi as Anupama Banerji. Apart from that, the actor is also being appreciated for her dancing skills. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared videos wherein the actor can be seen shaking a leg with some bold and amazing moves. The internet is totally loving it the video, take a look at Sanya Malhotra's dance videos on Instagram.

Sanya Malhotra grooves on internet

In these videos shared by Sanya Malhotra's fan account, the actor can be seen showing off her moves on WizKid's song Joro. She stunned in a white tee-shirt clubbed with black shorts. Sanya has been delighting the fans with a lot of dance moves on her social media to stay connected with them. Fans find Malhotra's videos relatable.

Sanya Malhotra on social media

Apart from Instagram stories, Sanya Malhotra has also treated her fans with insights into her dance rehearsals. She received a huge response from her fans and followers. The Dangal star conducted various dance live sessions. During these live sessions, Sanya relishes her virtual dance party with her fans. The actor is a trained professional dancer. She has also worked as a choreographer for a few films in past.

Sanya Malhotra is regarded as one of the most active social media personality. During her time in lockdown, the Shakuntala Devi actor carried out several live sessions with her fans and followers. Her Instagram also revealed that she bing watched shows and did regular workouts too.

On the work front

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, alongside Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. The film is a biopic film based on Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the 'human computer'. The comedy-drama is penned and helmed by Anu Menon. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment, Shakuntala Devi was released on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

After winning hearts with her recent release, Sanya is now gearing up for Anurag Basu's LUDO. This is a comedy-drama that stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. Sanya Malhotra has also been roped in for Guneet Monga's Pagglait. This is also a comedy flick that will feature Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles.

