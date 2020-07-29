Sanya Malhotra Stuns With Bridal Pic, Worried Fan Asks 'aap Aise Kaise Shaadi Kr Skte Hai'

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi is grabbing attention on social media. The actor recently posted a beautiful picture dressed as a bride while her reel life husband is putting on a mangalsutra on her neck. The post has sent her friends and fans into a tizzy. Here's what it is about.

Sanya Malhotra shocks her fans in a bridal avatar

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself dressed as a beautiful blushing bride. Actor, Amit Sadh is putting a mangalsutra around her neck. Adding a caption to the post, Sanya wrote, "With my Reel husband @theamitsadh ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤— Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin". Take a look:

Many people, including several of Sanya Malhotra's Bollywood friends, misread "reel life" as "real life" and got a tiny bit shock. Most even confessed to it in the comment section. However, her fans seem to be the most worried about seeing the sudden bridal look of the actor. One even expressed his distress as he asked Sanya how could she marry. Check out the comments here:

Meanwhile, Shakuntala Devi movie is creating quite a stir. The movie is a biopic based on India's famous female mathematician Shakuntala Devi. She was also hailed as 'The Human-Computer' and was lauded for her unique IQ. However, the movie mostly focuses on her bittersweet relationship with daughter, Anupama Banerji.

The Shakuntala Devi cast consists of Vidya Balan in the titular role. Sanya Malhotra features as Anupama Banerji while Amit Sadh plays her husband. Jishu Sengupta essays the role of Shakuntala Devi's estranged husband. Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on the OTT platform on July 31, 2020.

In an interview with a daily portal, director Anu Menon opened up about Shakuntala Devi movie. She revealed that Vidya Balan liked how the famous mathematician was 'humanised' in the movie while other biopics have been criticized for being 'patriotic' and 'jingoistic'. Menon also revealed that her daughter was the inspiration behind the movie as it is made to fix her and others' thoughts about 'girls like English and boys likes Maths'.

