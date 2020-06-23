Sanya Malhotra Shares Throwback To Her 'Dangal' Days; Siddhant Chaturvedi Says ‘Dhakkad’

Sanya Malhotra took to social media on June 22, 2020, to share a few throwbacks from her Dangal days. The film marked the debut of the actor in the entertainment industry. The post shared by Sanya Malhotra had several snippets of her training for Dangal. Read on:

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi's New Film With Excel Entertainment To Commence By December?

Sanya Malhotra shares throwback pictures

Sanya Malhotra shared several throwback videos back from her Dangal days in her latest throwback post. She shared several videos where one can catch Sanya Malhotra engaging in some tough training sessions. Sanya Malhotra is seen preparing for her role as a wrestler in the film. One video also saw Sanya Malhotra pick up her trainer before throwing him down. Sanya Malhotra also captioned the picture as, “Zor se throwbacks #dangal”.

However, it was Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s comments that took away the attention. The actor wrote, “Aisi Dhaakadd hai” under Sanya Malhotra’s post. Siddhant Chaturvedi was referring to the song, Dhakkad from Dangal.

(Image Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram)

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi On 'Dhoop': My Dad Helped Me Shoot My First Ever Music Video

Several other fans of Sanya Malhotra were all praises for the actor in the comments section. Fans also recalled famous dialogues from the movie as they saw the throwback videos. The post is proof of how well Sanya Malhotra trained to fit into the shoes of a wrestler in Dangal.

(Image Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram)

ALSO READ | Fatima Sana Shaikh on rumours of dating Sanya Malhotra: 'People assume the worst'

More about Dangal

Sanya Malhotra played the role of Babita Kumari in Dangal. She played the role of Aamir Khan’s youngest daughter while Fatima Sana Shaikh portrayed the role of Aamir Khan’s eldest daughter, Geeta Phogat. Dangal also marked the debut of Sanya Malhotra in Bollywood. Her role was highly praised by several critics and the audience. Additionally, Sanya Malhotra also won several awards for her role in Dangal.

Dangal traced the story of a wrestler who trains his daughters so that they can become India's first world-class female wrestlers. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film also starred Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as a younger version of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Dangal is widely considered to be one of the best sports films in Bollywood.

ALSO READ | Sanya Malhotra Opens Up About Her Geeky Look In 'Shakuntala Devi'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.