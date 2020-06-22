Siddhant Chaturvedi On 'Dhoop': My Dad Helped Me Shoot My First Ever Music Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a new song amid the lockdown and fans have been showing their appreciation for the song. Dhoop is the name of the song and Siddhant Chaturvedi can be rapping and singing in the song. The Gully Boy actor made a revelation regarding the song that his father was the one who recorded the music video for him.

Siddhant Chaturvedi praises dad for shooting his music video

In an interview with a news portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that his dad was the one who shot the video for the song Dhoop from scratch. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dad picked the camera for the first time to shit a videos, according to a news portal. Siddhant added that his father put in a lot of effort to shoot the video of Dhoop. The actor was pleasantly surprised when he saw the outcome of the video and was fairly impressed by his father. Siddhant Chaturvedi also added that shooting the video was fun and it felt like a family event to him. He also added that he and his dad had an amazing time shooting the video for his now released song, Dhoop.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a heartfelt post on Father's Day. Sharing a picture of himself with his dad, Siddhant wrote in the caption about how a father tells their kid about good and bad times and other life lessons. This picture of Siddhant Chaturvedi received tremendous love from his fans who were pleased to see the actor and his father together in one frame. Besides that, according to a news portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently reading several scripts and doing readings for his upcoming projects.

The actor will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film takes its inspiration from the first Bunty Aur Babli film, starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will see Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles in the film. Fans of the film are excited to watch the new version of the film and are thus anticipating it very much, according to a news portal. Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next film which is still unnamed. According to a news portal, the film will see stars like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. This film too has created a tremendous buzz and fans are excited to watch their favourite actors back on screen once again.

