Sanya Malhotra Opens Up About Her Geeky Look In 'Shakuntala Devi'; Read

Sanya Malhotra kickstarted her career in Bollywood with the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. She has continued to impress the audience with films like Badhaai Ho, Pataakha, etc. The actor has an interesting year ahead of her with the numerous projects that she has in her kitty.

Sanya Malhotra talks about her look in Shakuntala Devi

Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in the biopic, Shakuntala Devi. The film also stars Vidya Balan in the titular role. Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Vidya Balan aka Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerjee in the film.

While talking about the same, the Dangal actor said that once she had the look done, it was very easy to fit herself into the shape of her character. She added how her character is based on a real person. Sanya even said that almost 70% of the job was done by the hair and makeup department.

The actor also revealed that once her look was complete, it became much easier for her to act the part in front of the camera. She also explained how her director, Anu Menon helped her understand her character fully. Fans of the actor are now awaiting the release of the film soon.

Sanya Malhotra’s first look from Shakuntala Devi was released a few days ago. The actor is seen dressed in a lose full-sleeved t-shirt and denim pants. However, her hairstyle was what took away the attention. Sanya Malhotra sported front bangs.

Check out Sanya Malhotra’s first look here:

Shakuntala Devi also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and Spandan Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The film is based on the life of an Indian writer of the same name. The real-life Shakuntala Devi was referred to as ‘human-computer’ for her capabilities. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020.

