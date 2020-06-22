Siddhant Chaturvedi's New Film With Excel Entertainment To Commence By December?

Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to star in a new film that was going to be produced by Excel Entertainment but the date got pushed forward again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial date for the movie to commence shooting was May. Now reports have come in confirming that the movie, which is yet unnamed, will start its filming by the year-end which could be as soon as December.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has a total of 3 projects lined up

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an actor who recently rose to fame for his acting in Gully Boy. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Since then fans have been waiting to see the actor perform in a new film. Reportedly, the actor has already started training for his film and will be seen opposite stars like Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey.

Apart from the Excel Entertainment film, Siddhant still has two more movies yet to be finalised. He will be seen in the new movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will also feature stars like Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. The movie was set to release on June 26, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, only one song needs to be shot for this movie and will be shot as soon as feasible with all the safety precautions in place.

Apart from training for the movie, Siddhant Chaturvedi also celebrated Father's Day this month. The actor took to his Instagram to upload a video of himself watching The Lion King and his father. In this fun video, the actor seems to compare his father to the characters of the movie. Siddhant captioned the picture - Lion King.. made me realise that Papa MC Sher and Mufasa may have more in common than I think! From me and my king to yours, Happy Father’s day! Many fans thought the video was adorable.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

