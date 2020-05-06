Tiger Shroff Showcases His ‘bad Hair & Bad Beard’ Days, Says He’s 'evolving Backwards'

Now that the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing in India, PM Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. While everyone has been quarantined, it looks like Bollywood's star Tiger Shroff has taken this time off to pay more attention to himself. The Baaghi 3 actor time and again keeps posting pictures and videos of his indoor workout, shelling out major fitness goals. And now, on Tuesday night, Tiger Shroff treated his fans with yet another stunning post, in which he highlighted his 'bad hair' and 'bad beard' days.

Tiger Shroff showcases his ‘bad hair & bad beard’ days

On May 5, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a slow-motion clip of himself, flaunting his jaw-dropping physique. He captioned the picture saying, "I think im evolving backwards this quarantine...#baddhair/bearddays." Looks like Tiger Shroff feels his hair and beard is not presentable enough during the quarantine. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently posted an old video from his training days where he could be successfully seen executing backflips and a somersault consecutively. The Baaghi actor is among the top few actors whose name comes to mind when one wants to take fitness inspiration from. Sharing the clip, Tiger penned down that he would puke after every session of the training he was undergoing, as it was very uncomfortable for him. He still gets dizzy watching the videos from his initial training days. Check out the video below.

Tiger Shroff was also a part of the grand 'I for India' concert featuring more than 85 Indian and global stars who came together to raise funds for 'GiveIndia Covid-19 relief'. The online event took place on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The four-hour-long concert also featured Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dulquer Salmaan, amongst others.

Tiger Shroff crooned Varun Dhawan's song- Theher Ja from the movie, October. Tiger's caption to the video read, "Trieeddd to sing one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights COVID Concert for our COVID warriors." Varun Dhawan dropped a fun comment on the video that read, "I bet tony can’t do this." Take a look.

