Sanya Malhotra Shares Her Happiness As She Begins Prep For 'Shakuntala Devi' Biopic

Sanya Malhotra, who is only a few films old, has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. Audiences will see her essaying the role of Anupama Banerjee in Shakuntala Devi next. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she revealed interesting details about her character.

ALSO READ| Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra & Others Attend Special Screening Of 'Angrezi Medium'

The Dangal actor said that with the look in place it was very easy for her to get into the shoes of her character. She said that her character is based on a real person. According to Sanya Malhotra, 70% of the job is done by the hair and makeup department. She further mentioned that with the correct look it was easier for her to enact.

ALSO READ| Sanya Malhotra Reveals Her Relatable Opinion About Math Ahead Of Shakuntala Devi Biopic

Sanya Malhotra also explained that her director helped her a lot to understand the role of Anupama Banerjee. Every actor has a different way of preparing for their roles in the movie. She further added that she thoroughly enjoyed the process of prepping for Shakuntala Devi. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie on-screen.

ALSO READ| Sanya Malhotra's Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked And Surprised; Read Details

About Shakuntala Devi and Sanya Malhotra’s professional front

Shakuntala Devi is a biographical movie helmed by Anu Menon. The movie will be produced jointly under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India. Along with Sanya Malhotra and Vidya Balan, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta will also be seen in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Shakuntala Gupta who is regarded as the Human-Computer.

ALSO READ| On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday 'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe Has THIS Wish For Her

Apart from Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra has few other interesting projects lined up for her. She will be seen in Pagglait alongside Guneet Monga. The actor will also feature in Ludo and Anurag Basu’s untitled project starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ| Spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone & Sanya Malhotra At Mumbai Airport

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.