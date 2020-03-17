Sanya Malhotra Shares Her Unusual Shooting Experience For 'Ludo'; Read Details

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is popular among her fans for acting prowess. The young star has already managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. Audiences will soon see her in Anurag Basu directed Ludo. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sanya Malhotra opened up about her experiences while shooting Ludo.

Sanya Malhotra revealed that she opted for an unusual way to prepare for her character in Ludo. The actor revealed how she did not prepare herself while shooting. According to Sanya Malhotra, Ludo’s shooting was like a breath of fresh air to her. The Dangal actor had also mentioned how director Anurag Basu had asked her to not prepare for any scenes or dialogues.

Sanya Malhotra further said that the director would ask her not to think about anything which would make her nervous before shoot. However, when the actor used to reach on the sets of Ludo she realized how rejuvenating it is to not prepare herself at all.

About Ludo

Ludo is an upcoming dark comedy helmed by Anurag Basu and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Basu himself. Ludo features an ensemble cast along with Sanya Malhotra. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi in pivotal roles. The story of Ludo will reportedly contain four chapters and it is scheduled to release onscreen in April 2020.

Sanya Malhotra’s professional front

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra has several interesting projects lined up for her. Along with Ludo, she will also feature in Shakuntala Devi essaying the role of Anupama Banerjee. Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in Pagglait opposite Guneet Monga.

