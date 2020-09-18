Radhika Madan Shares Her Version Of 'Dhoom 4', Fans Call It 'climate Friendly Edition'

Radhika Madan recently posted a video of her on Instagram. In this video, the actor is seen sitting on a cart while she acts like she is driving. Her helper is seen pushing the cart. Radhika Madan is seen donning black sunglasses for adding more drama to her video. She is seen sporting a casual look with shorts and a tank top.

Radhika Madan called the video as her version of ‘Dhoom 4’. Fans in huge numbers dropped laughing emoticons as they praised Radhika Madan’s sense of humour. One the users called it ‘climate-friendly edition’ while another called it ‘Fast and furious ultra pro max ðŸ˜†’. Take a look at Radhika Madan’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Radhika Madan gives fans a glimpse of her 'battisi' in recent post; see pic

Also Read| Radhika Madan reveals the book that changed her life; see post

Radhika Madan shows off her 'Battisi'

In the recent past, Radhika Madan shared a picture of her on Instagram. It was a close-up shot with the actor flashing a big wide smile for the camera. The actor sported a white shirt and opted for a no-makeup look. Her look was completed with open hair. Se shared the picture with the caption, "BattisiðŸ˜" (32 teeth). Fans in huge number praised Radhika Madan's picture and also complemented her sense of humour. Take a look at Radhika Madan's Instagram post.

Also Read| Radhika Madan welcomes weekend with stunning Sunday morning selfie, fans pour love

On the professional front

Radhika was last seen with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

Reportedly, Radhika will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel film, Go Goa Gone 2. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das in the leading roles. Go Goa Gone 2 is the sequel to the 2013 zombie film Go Goa Gone. Helmed by Krishna D.K and Raj Nidimoru, the upcomer also features actors like Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta in prominent roles.

The actor will also be seen in Shiddat. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. Shiddat stars Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the leading roles. Produced by T-Series and Maddock Films, the upcoming romantic drama film is slated for a 2020 release.

Also Read| Radhika Madan mimics Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 'Deewar' scene with her pet dog; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.