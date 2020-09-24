Radhika Madan Gets Into Action Mode, Shares Video Performing Stunts

Actress Radhika Madan who is quite active on social media these days recently surprised her fans with an action-packed video on social media. The video seems to be from the shoots of her next film where the actress is acing up her fighting skills while learning the art of self-defense. The video documented several scenes where the Angrezi Medium actress is seen giving a tough competition to all those who try to mess around with her.

Radhika Madan shares a video while performing stunts

The video starts with a high quotient of action where Radhika flaunts her fighting skills and stunts with several action directors. At one point in time in the video, the actress can also be seen doing martial arts which shows the amount of practice and hard work that was put in by the actress to learn the craft. The actress was also seen doing the Nunchaku technique with the help of her instructor. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Dhishoom Dhishoom.”

Sometime back, the actress gave fans a peek into how her vanity van looked like amid pandemic. As seen in the photo, Radhika's team members sported PPE kits and masks. The Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi actress actor took a mirror selfie, and one of her makeup artists could be seen saluting. However, it was Radhika's caption that stole the show. Sharing the picture, Radhika wrote, "Om om om om". The actress who recently got back on the sets could not control her excitement and shared more pictures from the sets with fans. She shared a collage of pictures where she donned a pretty lehenga with a heavy closed-neck ornament. On sharing the photos, Radhika Madan expressed excitement and wrote, "Happiest at work! Back on set."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium which also starred \late actor Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The story revolves around a middle-class sweet shop owner Champak Bansal (Irrfan), whose life turns upside down after his daughter Taarika (Radhika) expresses her desire to pursue her studies in London. Champak grapples to fulfill her dream but later succeeds. However, once Taarika flies to London, she gets swayed away with the new culture and forgets her roots.

Radhika will be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's directorial Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will take place in Punjab, Paris, and London.

(Image credit: Radhika Madan/ Instagram)

