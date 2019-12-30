Sanya Malhotra Reveals Her Relatable Opinion About Math Ahead Of Shakuntala Devi Biopic

Sanya Mahotra has her hands full with a number of upcoming projects. The Badhaai Ho actor will be seen playing a role in the Shakuntala Devi biopic. She will be playing the role of Anupama Banerjee in the film. Shakuntala Devi was a mathematics genius who was also called the human-computer. The actor recently spoke about her interest in the subject and how fond she was of it in her school days.

Sanya Malhotra has a love-hate relationship with Math

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra recently spoke about her interest in Math as she would be seen playing a crucial role in the Shakuntala Devi biopic. She said that she has had an on-off relationship with Math. According to a report by a leading new portal, Sanya Malhotra said that she feared the subject in school. She said that she had always had a love-hate relationship with the subject. She was good at it and loved it until she crossed class 10. She said that after that, she loved theory more than Math. She added that she was mostly involved in extracurricular activities like dancing. She said that she is not one to say that she scores well.

Sanya Malhotra releases the intriguing poster of Ludo

Sanya Malhotra recently uploaded the poster of her upcoming film, Ludo. The film stars the actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The poster has been creating hype amongst fans. The poster has Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the yellow part of the poster. The film also has the release date, April 24, 2020, written on it. Here is a look at the poster.

