Sanya Malhotra Has A Working Birthday And She Is Not Complaining

Sanya Malhotra made an impressive debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Ever since then, she has been a part of some of the most interesting projects. Today i.e. on February 25, 2020, Sanya Malhotra turns a year older as she celebrates her 28th birthday. Interestingly, she shares her birthday with Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sanya revealed that she is busy working on her birthday. The actor also shared how she feels while working on this special day.

Sanya Malhotra has many interesting projects lined up for her. Due to her hectic schedule, she could not take a day off of work. In an interview, Sanya Malhotra spoke about how she loves to party, however, she said right now, work is her priority. She explained how her focus is to enjoy a disciplined life.

Sanya Malhotra also mentioned that the last seven months have been very hectic for her. The upcoming months are also going to be the same. Sanya further added how happy she is about working on her birthday. It was always her dream to work on her birthday and this year, her dream has come true.

What is next in store for Sanya Malhotra?

Sanya Malhotra has previously impressed the audience by her splendid performances in the movies like Dangal and Badhaai Ho. She also featured in Photograph last year. 2020 has many interesting projects lined up for the diva.

Sanya Malhotra will be next seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi is a biographical movie helmed by Anu Menon. The movie will be produced jointly under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India. Along with Sanya Malhotra and Vidya Balan, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta will also be seen in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the Human-Computer.

