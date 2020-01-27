Sanya Malhotra Shells Out Her Best Dance Moves, But Sunil Grover Isn't Impressed. Watch

Dancing to the beats of On The Low, actress Sanya Malhotra treated her Insta-family to a video where she shelled out some of her best dance moves in front of the mirror. And, while the actress received several compliments for her sultry moves, she was hilariously trolled by comedian-turned-actor Sunil Grover who commented saying, “Mirror main dekh ke toh koi bhi kar le! (Anyone can do this with a mirror in front of them).”

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, & Sanya Malhotra Will Teach You To Fall In Love With Curls

Sunil Grover trolls Sanya Malhotra

Sanya’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh showered love on the video. She commented, “Kitna acha naachti hai re tu (You dance so well).” She also left heart-eyes emojis on the post. Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao also complimented Sanya and wrote, “Ufff toooo good!” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Actors Mithila Palkar and Rohit Saraf, and singer Jonita Gandhi also gushed over her moves. The actress often posts dance videos on social media which are loved dearly by audiences.

Just three films old in Bollywood, Sanya Malhotra has impressed audiences and made headlines after her role in Dangal. Besides her acting skills, she has also been appreciated for speaking about curly hair. On her social media handle, Sanya Malhotra has opened up about how she was insecure about her curls at one point in time, so much so that she even ended up burning her hair. However, now Sanya is finally over that phase and loves her locks.

READ: Sunil Grover Talks About Being Open To Different Roles, Genres, And Salman Khan

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover Enacts Salman Khan's 'angry' Avatar On The Show

The actress was last seen in Photograph alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and although it did not perform well the Box Office, the actress' performance was appreciated by viewers and critics alike.

READ: Sunil Grover Pictures That Give A Glimpse Of His On-point Fashion Game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.