On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday 'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe Has THIS Wish For Her

Sanya Malhotra is evidently one of the most talented actors working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has delivered some of the best performances in films like Dangal and Photograph. Sanya Malhotra celebrates her 28th birthday today, ie.e 25 February 2020. Fans and industry friends of the actor are pouring in wishes on account of her birthday and amongst her well-wishers was also Daniel Radcliffe from the Harry Potter fame.

Daniel Radcliffe wishes Sanya Malhotra on her birthday

Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram and reposted various videos and photos of her fans and industry members wishing her on her birthday. In one of those videos, actor Daniel Radcliffe could be seen wishing Sanya Malhotra. The video was posted by Sanya's friend Junaid and he could be seen accompanying Daniel Radcliffe in the video message. Daniel Radcliffe also said 'Have a great day!" to Sanya in the video message. Sanya Malhotra shared the video on her Instagram stories and also posted a GIF of the Harry Potter franchise's character Hagrid.

Sanya Malhotra will evidently have a busy 2020 as she has multiple projects lined up her under her kitty. The actor will reportedly feature in films like Ludo, Pagglait and Shakuntala Devi in 2020. The actor had recently taken to her Twitter and shared a first look poster for Ludo which will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Besides this, Shakuntala Devi will reportedly feature Vidya Balan in the lead role along with Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

