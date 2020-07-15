Sanya Malhotra Teases 'Shakuntala Devi’s' Trailer, Says It’s ‘Elementary Math'

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi is all set to feature on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. This film stars actors like Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh. Hours before the release of the trailer, the star cast of the film took to Instagram to share a rather interesting challenge. This challenge asked users to solve a mathematical equation following which they would get to catch an early glimpse of the trailer. While the trend was started by actress Vidya Balan, the co-actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh also followed her. Further, the Dangal actress, Sanya Malhotra was not an exception to this.

ALSO READ: 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Human Computer Makes Us Ask 'How Do You Do This?'

While Sanya appeared to be rather fixed, her picture featured a mathematical equation. Sanya captioned the post as, “It's Elementary guys ðŸ˜‰! If you solve it you get a SURPRISE! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @PrimeVideoIN @balanvidya @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @ivikramix @abundantiaent @shikhaarif.sharma”. Several fans showered their love on Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, several even mentioned the answer to the equation in the comment section. You can check out Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan Reveals Her Different Avatars In And As 'Shakuntala Devi', See Pic

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Sanya Malhotra's Instagram

The Instagram Challenge:

Shakuntala Devi’s release has created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. The star cast of the film has played a huge role in doing so. While most of the cast shared the mathematical challenge on Instagram, Vidya Balan said that she had received an overwhelming response from fans in the span of two and a half hours. Due to this, the actress said that the team would release the official trailer at 1:30 pm which was earlier scheduled to be released at 4 pm. You can check out Shakuntala Devi's trailer here:

ALSO READ: Amit Sadh Asks Fans To Solve Math Problem Ahead Of 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer Release

You can check out the mathematical challenge posted by the star cast of Shakuntala Devi here:

You can check out Vidya Balan’s video here:

About Shakuntala Devi:

Shakuntala Devi is a biopic that is based on the real-life genius Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi was known as 'human-computer' and 'mental calculator' due to her ability to do swift calculations. As of yesterday, the actress shared a teaser of the movie on her Instagram profile. Further, she also mentioned that the trailer would be out the next day. Vidya Balan captioned the post as, “Get ready to meet the genius â˜€ï¸! Trailer out tomorrow. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin @sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @ivikramix @abundantiaent @shikhaarif.sharma”. You can check out Vidya Balan’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan Announces A Reward For Fans Who Solve A Shakuntala Devi-level Math Quiz

Promo Image Source: Sanya Malhotra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.