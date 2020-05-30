Sanya Malhotra Undergoes Surgery After Meeting With An Accident While Cooking?

As per a report published by a leading news daily, actor Sanya Malhotra underwent urgent surgery to reconstruct her little finger, after the actor suffered an accident at home on May 14. If the reports are to be believed, Sanya Malhotra was cooking some chutney in a blender and the lip flew off when she switched the blender on. Sanya tried to put the jar back on, however, in the process, her fingers accidentally entered the blade section and blood gushed out.

As per reports, Sanya Malhotra was alone at her Mumbai residence when the accident took place and she started feeling drowsy due to the access blood loss. The actor also called a friend over to keep her from fainting while she was being rushed to a suburban hospital in Mumbai.

At the hospital, Sanya was also tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. If the reports are to be believed, Sanya suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers. The actor apparently called her old roommate, Harshita Kalra to move in with her and help her manage in the time she would be recuperating.

Recently, Sanya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, which features the actor smiling big at the camera in a red one-piece gown. With the picture shared, Sanya wrote: "Kuch behat crazy 9 dino ke baad I'm back with a new reconstructed little finger 🤦🏻‍♀️ lambi Kahani Choti ungli, stay safe stay home 🌸♥️". Take a look at the picture:

Sanya on the professional front:

Sanya Malhotra will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi's daughter, Anupama Banerji in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Sanya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in the Bengali actor, Jisshu Sengupta to portray the pivotal role in the much-anticipated biographical film.

Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. The actor also has Sherni in her kitty. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

