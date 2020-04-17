From Sanya Malhotra To Mithila, Celebs Are Taking The JLoSuperbowlChallenge Amid Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of the disease. Many celebrities have taken to social media to keep their fans updated about their life in quarantine and have been coming up with challenges and tasks to do every day to entertain their fans.

After the bottle cap and face app challenge, a new challenge has caught on these days. Bollywood celebrities have been grooving to ‘Love don’t Cost A Thing’ and have been recreating the moves of Jennifer Lopez from the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the #JloTikTokChallenge. From actor Sanya Malhotra to Mithila Palkar to Sayyeshaa, all have posted their videos for the challenge.

Celebs taking the JLoSuperbowlChallenge

Sanya Malhotra

Mithila Palkar

Sayyeshaa

Sandeepa Dhar

Image Credits: Sanya Malhotra, Mithila Palkar, Sayyeshaa, Sandeepa Dhar Instagram

