Sanya Malhotra Plays Kokila Modi From 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' In This Epic Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who has over 1.3M followers, is highly active on social media. She recently posted a hilarious video on her gram that had many fans and celebs commenting. The actor recently made a funny video with a friend based on the role of Gopi Bahu from the popular TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Here are further details on Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra's video.

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra's video is inspired by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi bahu

Sanya Malhotra shared a hilarious video where she mimicked the role, Kokila Modi, from the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the show, Kokila was known to be the strict mother-in-law to Gopi Modi. Sanya’s friend played the role of Gopi bahu. The two showcased their little role play where Kokila scolded Gopi Bahu who simply did not care much about Kokila. Sanya Malhotra's caption too had many fans and viewers tumbling in laughter.

From fans to celebs, Sanya's video had comments flooding in from everyone. Celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Radhika Madan, Athiya Shetty, Prachi Desai and many more reacted to the video. The video has a viewership of more than 30,000 and has over 1500 comments to it. Other celebs like Zareen Khan, Nupur Sanon, and more as well reacted with laughing emojis. The actor has not only entertained the masses but has also inspired them with her fitness and fashion posts.

Sanya Malhotra's movies so far and more on her upcoming movies

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra made her debut with her role as Babita Kumari in the sports film Dangal. She was also seen in the film Badhaai Ho. Both of Sanya's films have been among the highest-grossing Indian films. She was last seen in the 2019 film Photograph that was directed by Ritesh Batra.

Sanya Malhotra, in a short span, has gained much fame and has some great films in her kitty. She will next be seen in the film Ludo. The film directed by Anurag Basu stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

After Ludo, Sanya Malhotra is to be seen in the film Shakuntala Devi. The popular film is to be directed and written by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra. Sanya will be seen alongside actors Vidya Balan and Amit Sadh.

