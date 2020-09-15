Kangana Ranaut To Seek Rs 2 Crore Damages From BMC Over 'illegal Demolition' Of Her Office

In the latest development, sources have informed Republic TV that actor Kangana Ranaut has sought Rs 2 crore worth damages suffered due to the 'illegal demolition' of her office from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office at Pali Hill, Bandra, was partially demolished by the BMC on September 9, even as the actor was enroute Mumbai from her hometown via Chandigarh.

Kangana Ranaut has filed an amended petition before the Bombay High Court, seeking the damages to be paid by BMC following the unlawful demolition of a part of her office.

Kangana Ranaut's office was targeted by the BMC after she launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena-led government's mess in handling the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. BMC officials broke into her Pali Hill office and continued demolition works even as Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqi informed officials that the matter was sub-judice. Moreover, the municipal body had given the actor just 24 hours to respond to a 'stop-work' notice, even while she was in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The Bombay HC had sought a reply from the BMC regarding their hasty act to demolish the actor's office after staying the act, but not before considerable damage. Sources also informed Republic TV that the Shiv Sena-led BMC was planning to approach the court to seek permission to bring down Kangana's Khar residence.

Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai after 6 days

Kangana Ranaut hit out at Shiv Sena, calling them ‘Babur’s Army’ and asserting that her property will be brought to life like Ram Mandir. She also hit out at CM Uddhav Thackeray and warned him that his ‘arrogance will be broken.’ Kangana met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday and highlighted the ‘unjust treatment’ she had received. The face-off had been kicked off with Kangana hitting out at Mumbai Police in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and stating that she won’t accept the force’s protection as she made sensational allegations about the Bollywood-drug mafia links. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had then threatened her not to return to Mumbai and she asked if Mumbai had become 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

In her meeting with state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Kangana highlighted that she 'will continue to raise her voice and be allowed to fulfill her dream as Mumbai is her Karmabhoomi', sources said. In the 40-minute meeting with Governor, Kangana according to the sources has also mentioned that she 'won't stop in revealing and speaking the truth against the unjust and cabal of Bollywood.' About the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the ongoing Rhea Chakraborty drug case, Kangana said, "Know a lot and want to reveal all in the probe," as per sources.

