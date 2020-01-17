Sara Ali Khan's Best Pictures That Prove She Is A True Bangle-lover

Sara Ali Khan can be best described as an effortlessly gorgeous person. Her way of greeting the fans and media is also very adorable. She is known for her politeness and with that bright smile of hers, Sara Ali Khan is hard to ignore.

While Sara is acing her acting game, she seems to have established herself as a fashionista. Whether it is a western outfit, airport look or simply an ethnic wear, she has it all. But what is even more fascinating is her obsession with bangles. You can clearly get a glimpse of her love for bangles from her Instagram feeds. The actor owns a plethora of bangles of different colours, designs, and textures.

Sara Ali Khan's unconditional love for bangles

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for two of her most-awaited films Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No.1. Sara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of her father's film, Love Aaj Kal, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor will also be seen in the movie Coolie No. 1, sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. The movie is directed by David Dhawan.

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - saraalikhan95

