Nora Fatehi To Kangana Ranaut: Best Of Bollywood Hair Colour Transformation

When it comes to hair, it appears that the B-towners cannot experiment much as they have to fit into the style of every character that they play. However, celebs seem to experiment with their hair in between shooting schedules. Some celebs have been seen to completely change their signature look.

The previous year saw some major hair transformations in Bollywood. With divas opting for bob and short hairstyles and cutting those long locks, the hair game is certainly taking a turn in Bollywood this year. Here are the best Bollywood hair colours of celebs, including Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals

Best Bollywood hair colours

Kangana Ranaut

For the actor's upcoming biopic movie Thalaivi which is based on the late politician Jayalalitha, the diva had a major hair transformation. She got rid of her highlights and opted for a completely black hair colour. Take a look.

Now

Then

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone not only got rid of the colour but also her long luscious locks. In terms of her hair colour, the divas had a major hair transformation and changed it from dark brown to lighter hues. Deepika opted for a hair contour colour with different shades of the same colour which gave a whole new dimension to her hair and looks.

Now

Then

Nora Fatehi

One of the most talked-about celebrities of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi never fails to experiment with trends. Just as celebs like Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga flaunt their colourful hair, so does Nora. During the shoot of her music video, the dancer transformed her dark hair into a light shade of pink. Nora opted for the colour for a very short time but her cotton candy hair-colour transformation is certainly one to remember.

Now

Then

Sonakshi Sinha

Now

Then

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

(Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - norafatehi / aslisona / team_kangana_ranaut)