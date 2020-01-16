The Debate
Nora Fatehi To Kangana Ranaut: Best Of Bollywood Hair Colour Transformation

Fashion

Here are some of the top hair colour transformation of Bollywood celebs like Nora Fatehi and Kangana Ranaut that you must check out right away. Read on

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

When it comes to hair, it appears that the B-towners cannot experiment much as they have to fit into the style of every character that they play. However, celebs seem to experiment with their hair in between shooting schedules. Some celebs have been seen to completely change their signature look.

The previous year saw some major hair transformations in Bollywood. With divas opting for bob and short hairstyles and cutting those long locks, the hair game is certainly taking a turn in Bollywood this year. Here are the best Bollywood hair colours of celebs, including Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi. Take a look.

Best Bollywood hair colours

Kangana Ranaut

For the actor's upcoming biopic movie Thalaivi which is based on the late politician Jayalalitha, the diva had a major hair transformation. She got rid of her highlights and opted for a completely black hair colour. Take a look. 

Now

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

Then 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone not only got rid of the colour but also her long luscious locks. In terms of her hair colour, the divas had a major hair transformation and changed it from dark brown to lighter hues. Deepika opted for a hair contour colour with different shades of the same colour which gave a whole new dimension to her hair and looks.

Now 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Then

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Nora Fatehi

One of the most talked-about celebrities of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi never fails to experiment with trends. Just as celebs like Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga flaunt their colourful hair, so does Nora. During the shoot of her music video, the dancer transformed her dark hair into a light shade of pink. Nora opted for the colour for a very short time but her cotton candy hair-colour transformation is certainly one to remember.

Now

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 

Then

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 

Sonakshi Sinha

Now

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

Then

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

(Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - norafatehi / aslisona / team_kangana_ranaut)

