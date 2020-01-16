The Debate
Sara Ali Khan To Sonam Kapoor; Celeb-approved Suits To Try This Wedding Season

Are you bored of wearing Anarkalis? From Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor to Karishma Kapoor, here are celebrity-approved suits to try for upcoming weddings.

Sara Ali Khan

During a wedding, people see smiling faces, lip-smacking food, songs, and dance and not to mention, a wide range of drool-worthy outfits. During the peak wedding season, you can expect a host of invitations. And if you are planning to attend more than one, then you would definitely need a whole collection of outfits. These attires include Anarkalis, which have become a staple in every girl's wardrobe. They never go out of style, but if you tired of putting on the same then you can try for another variety of suits. Many celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor have often chosen suit styles for their outings. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals

Here are celebrity-approved suits you can try this wedding season

Sara Ali Khan's beautiful frock style red suit with dramatic bell sleeves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

Dia Mirza in gorgeous old school style suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

 

Karishma Kapoor's suits are a mix of trendy and traditional 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Sonam Kapoor's red outfit from the promotions of Zoya Factor and stunning Sabyasachi polka-dot ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - saraalikhan95 / therealkarishmakapoor / sonamkapoor

