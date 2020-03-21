Sara Ali Khan Channels Her 'desi' Avatar As She Suggests Home-remedy For Better Immunity

While the officials are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms. Recently, actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a home-remedy to immune herself from the Coronavirus outbreak. Here are the details.

Sara Ali Khan is just two years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her witty interviews or chucklesome Instagram posts, Sara seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media platforms as the actor keeps her fans updated with her posts. Recently, Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner 'desiness' with a story on Instagram, which features the actor stirring as a vessel of ‘haldi doodh’. With the picture shared, Sara Ali Khan advised her fans to stay indoors. Take a look:

Sara on Coronavirus:

Sara on the professional front

Sara and Kartik Aaryan's recent release, Love Aaj Kal, chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re. Take a look:

