Saif Ali Khan Talks Up About Working With Daughter Sara Ali Khan; Read Details Here

It is a known fact that Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan share a father-daughter bond like no other. Their fun nature of their relationship was evident even when the two appeared together on Koffee With Karan’s last season. However, this has always led many fans to thinking about whether they will come together for a film or no. Saif Ali Khan recently cleared the air about that.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan's Baby Pics Make Fans Go 'Like Father Like Son'

Saif Ali Khan on working with his daughter Sara Ali Khan

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his plans to work along with his daughter, Sara Ali Khan. He said that he would love to collaborate with Sara on a project but the script has to be equally special. The Race 2 actor said that since the start he has always kept his family and career apart from each other and intends to continue doing so.

ALSO READ | Dad Was Always Phone Call Away: Sara On Saif Ali Khan's 'never An Absentee Father' Remark

Saif Ali Khan also said that he thinks he should avoid working with his family like his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan or his mother Sharmila Tagore. He said that he would like to maintain the same equation in the future as well.

The Hum Tum actor also said that if given the right director and script, he would like to consider working alongside his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan kickstarted 2020 on a high note with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His portrayal of the antagonist, Uday Bhan Singh was loved by the fans and gained him a huge amount of love from the audience. While talking about the same he said that the successes of both his films are “doubly pleasing” for him.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Most Beautiful Pictures Together

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan recently flew back to the city from Abu Dhabi after shooting for his upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 2005 superhit film, Bunty Aur Babli. It is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020.

ALSO READ | Ibrahim Ali Khan 'looks More Like Saif Ali Khan Than Saif Ali Khan Himself' Say Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.