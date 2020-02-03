Sara Ali Khan REACTS To 'Love Aaj Kal' Trolls, Says 'It Hit Me, Was Hard To Ignore'

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be featured alongside Kartik Aaryan. In the recent past, the trailer of the movie was launched. In the trailer, there was one shot where Sara is seen saying a dialogue ‘Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho’, the actor was widely trolled for the same. Recently, in an interview, the actor shared her opinion on the trolls.

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Love Aaj Kal memes

In a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, the actor was asked about her opinion on all the trolls over the internet regarding her dialogue in the movie. Sara Ali Khan said that it is very easy for her to sit and confidently say that she does not pay attention to the trolls. Furthermore, she said that she doesn’t mind being trolled for things like different colour nails or hats, which she has been trolled before for the same.

Sara Ali Khan added that acting is her job, she is here on this platform for this job and getting trolled for the same was hurtful. She also said that with all the confidence intact, it was still not easy to sit back and ignore all the trolls because it hit her.

Sara Ali Khan mentioned that earlier, she was trolled for things that she never bothered about but this was something she did for the audience and they are the only ones doing all this. The actor also added that she had always prioritised her audience in the first place and it was upsetting for her to see the trolls.

The Simmba actor clarified her thoughts even further saying that she understands that everybody is entitled to have their own opinion and that there are always some learnings to take away from such things.

Sara Ali Khan was questioned about the particular shot in the movie. The actor mentioned that according to her, she looks ugly in the shot. The actor added that she is aware of people calling it overacting but according to her she very well knew what she was doing. She wrapped up her answer by saying that she hopes her audience likes her in the movie apart from this shot and she looks forward to entertaining them more and more in the future.

