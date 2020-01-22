Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal And Other Films That Will Release And Clash In February

2020 is off to a flying start with movies like Tanhaji and Chhapaak already cashing at the box office. Anticipated movies like Street Dancer 3D and Panga are yet to be released. January is almost over and promotions for movies releasing in February are in full swing now.

February 2020 is ready for having some of the best movies of this year. On February 7, 2020, three films are supposed to hit the screens. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara, Mohit Suri’s Malang and Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked are releasing on the same day. Malang features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Audiences are excited for Shikara as Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be returning to the director's chair after Eklavya: The Royal Guard that released in 2007.

February 14, 2020, Valentine’s day is reserved for Imtiaz Ali’s next Love Aaj Kal release. The film is a reprised version of the 2009 film with the same name. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Another film, The Winds – Hawayein is releasing on the same day. This upcoming drama is directed by Yogesh Vats.

February 21, 2020, is set to see one of the biggest clashes of this year. Vicky Kaushal is set to make his debut in horror genre alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is also scheduled to release on February 21. The film is the second instalment of his hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film will reunite Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao with Ayushmann. February 2020 will end with a women-oriented film Thappad starring actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is set to hit the screens on February 28.

