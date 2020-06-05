Sara Ali Khan deletes 'All Lives Matter' post after flak, fans come out in support

A movement is currently underway in the United States of America against racism after the death of African-American man George Floyd. Citizens around the world have been lending their support to the campaign and even Indians have been reacting strongly to it. Film stars too have expressed their grief over the incident and shared posts backing the initiative.

However, Indian celebrities have been at the receiving end of criticism from netizens and even actors like Abhay Deol, who have slammed them for being silent on issues concerning their own country, but expressing their thoughts on a global event. Moreover, there has also been a controversy over some of the celebrities using the ‘All Lives Matter’ term, instead of ‘Black Lives Matter’ that is being majorly used in the movement.

Sara Ali Khan too received criticism for sharing a post on ‘All Lives Matter’ on Thursday. Amid outrage over the death of an elephant in Kerala, the actor shared a graphic of hands of various colours, along with a trunk of an elephant. The post cut out ‘black’ and wrote ‘all’ before the statement completed as ‘All Lives Matter.’

The post did not go down well with a section and there were some harsh reactions. Some even questioned her degree from Columbia University. A few users even trolled her for posting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on her Instagram stories. Earlier.

Here are the reactions

Apparently, Sara Ali Khan studied History and Political Science in Columbia University.



🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ll9ayUJYFZ — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) June 4, 2020

Ofcourse she crossed out Black and then reduced it down to animal rights...that political science degree looking real good Sara Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/scdhLfA38y — Priley (@prileykwest) June 4, 2020

Sara later deleted the post. However, her fans came out in support and wrote that there was nothing wrong with her post. They shared how many celebrities had also shared the same post, but there was no outrage and added that they stood with the actor. Some also appreciated her for realising her mistake and making amends for it

Here are the reactions

How does this make no sense? How does this post can make you to question her education? How does is this prove that she is another product of nepotism?

People are illogical and baseless.#SaraAliKhan is nowhere wrong. pic.twitter.com/djXfcaotTD — Anjali Gupta (@gupta25anjali) June 4, 2020

Isme galat kya tha!! 🤔

When she said "all lives matter". Everyone is equal & every life is important.

I support Sara Ali Khan#SaraAliKhan#AllLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/BTJPET0QnO — Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) June 4, 2020

No one will question other celebs who posted the same thing day before sara did, those who liked it e.g 👇no one will question the the one who made this artwork (posted yesterday). This is the hypocrisy of woke twitter#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/2rODq2iI3O — 𝑬𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒆 (@Qaafirana_) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and many others have condemned the killing of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt at the back of his neck for over eight minutes while pinning him down. Protests have taken the USA by storm, with many of them turning violent, leading to arrests as well.

