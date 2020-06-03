Disha Patani To Isha Koppikar: Stars Who Shared 'All Lives Matter' Messages

Mass protests and riots against racial injustice and police violence erupted after the demise of George Floyd. Celebrities all across the globe are using social media to convey powerful messages about the same. While a few celebs are motivating people to break their silence and speak up about the discrimination. Others are voicing their opinions regarding "All Lives Matter".

Here is a list of all the celebrities who shared posts regarding "All Lives Matter" on social media platforms.

Disha Patani

Bollywood actor, Disha Patani was seen sharing a similar post. The picture shared by Disha Patani features graphics of hands with different skin colours all around the edges. While in the centre it features text saying “All Colours are beautiful” in bold. The diva faced criticism by fans. Many fans questioned Disha Patani for being contradictive and pointed out her being a part of fairness advertisements. Check out the post shared by Disha Patani here:

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar, also took to Instagram, to share a similar message. The picture shared by Isha Koppikar sees hands of different skin tones making a heart shape. “Every Life Matters” is written in bold in the centre. Have a look at the post shared by Isha Koppikar here:

Amy Jackson

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson also came forward to share her thoughts revolving around an anti-racist society. According to Amy Jackson, anti-racism should not only be the topic of discussion but it has to now become the way of living life. See the post shared by her here:

Not only Bollywood actors but even Hollywood stars like Heidi Klum joined the bandwagon. Taking to Instagram, Heidi Klum also shared a photo that features hands of different skin colours. The Hollywood actor shared the picture with the notion portraying “Unity in Diversity”. In a now-deleted tweet, Heidi Klum reportedly shared the same picture with #AllLivesMatter for which she faced criticism by fans. Many called her out for using “All Lives Matter’ as it undermines the message that Black Lives Matter movement is trying to get across.

