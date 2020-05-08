Sara Ali Khan Explains Her Different Quarantine Moods Amid COVID Lockdown; See Post

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayana, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Sara Ali Khan explained her different quarantine moods with a funny picture on social media.

Sara, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a collage picture of herself, which explains her different moods amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Keeping her hair behind, Sara Ali Khan can be seen donning a grey ‘fanta’ t-shirt in the picture. Take a look at the post shared:

Sara Ali Khan is just two years old in the film industry and already enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her witty interviews or chucklesome Instagram posts, Sara seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media platforms as the actor keeps her fans updated with her posts. Recently, Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner 'desiness' with a story on Instagram, which features the actor stirring as a vessel of ‘haldi doodh’. With the picture shared, Sara Ali Khan advised her fans to stay indoors.

Sara on the professional front

Sara and Kartik Aaryan's recent release, Love Aaj Kal, chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re. Directed by Anand L Rai, the movie also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role.

